Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 X222 My18. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 X222 My18 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto G-Tronic P
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Tracking Front
|1634 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1633 mm
|Ground Clearance
|133 mm
|Wheelbase
|3365 mm
|Height
|1498 mm
|Length
|5466 mm
|Width
|1899 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2389 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|289 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|12.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|214 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|423 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|289 g/km
|Engine
|Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|2300
|Maxiumum Torque
|1000 Nm
|Makimum Power
|463 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Footwell
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wdd2229802*000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Upper Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Active Brake Assist
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Hold
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bonnet
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Active Suspension
- Active Curve System
- Active Distance Assist
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Active Park Assist
- Air Quality Sensor
- Air Suspension
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cabin Air Ionisation
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Console - Full Length Rear
- Climatised Front Seats
- Comfort Seat Package
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Collision Mitigation Braking System
- Collision Avoidance System
- Comfort Control
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crosswind Assist
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Evasive Steering Assist
- Garage Door Opener - Remote
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front & Rear Seats
- Heated Front Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Headlining Special
- Head Up Display
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Armrest - Front
- Lane Change Assist
- Lockable Cooled Glovebox
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Indicators
- Multibeam Led Headlights
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Multi-media Pack
- Nappa Leather
- Night View Assist
- Power Blinds - Rear Doors
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seats with memory
- Premium Mats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Rear Seats with Memory
- Power Steering Column with Memory
- Remote Boot Opening & Closing
- Rear Business Tables
- Rear Climate Control
- Runflat Safety Tyres
- Remote Keyless Entry
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Status Indicator for Rear Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Surround Camera System
- Storage Net - Front Passenger Footwell
- Safety Pack - Rear Seats
- Sound System with 24 Speakers
- Surround Sound System Premium
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Ventilated Front Seats
- Voice Recognition System
- Wood & Leather Steering Wheel
- Wood Grain Trim
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $1,000
- Champagne Flutes - $4,900
- Comfort Pack - $1,150
- Interior Trim Special - $2,675
- Leather Upholstery Special - $6,950
- Metallic Paint
- Metallic Paint Premium - $1,850
- Metallic Paint Special - $6,375
- Power Boot Lid Closing - $575
- Premium Paint - $7,817
- Rear Cooled Centre Console Compartment - $2,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - $9,900
- Underbody Protection - $300
- Wireless Phone Charge - $700