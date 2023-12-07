WhichCar
2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 X222 My19 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon

2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 X222 My19 6.0L Petrol 4D Saloon details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto G-Tronic P
Vehicle Segment Upper Large

Specifications for the 2018 Mercedes-Maybach S650 X222 My19. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1634 mm
Tracking Rear 1633 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 3365 mm
Height 1498 mm
Length 5466 mm
Width 1899 mm
Kerb Weight 2389 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 80 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 272 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 12 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 204 g/km
CO2 Urban 390 g/km
CO2 Combined 272 g/km

Engine
Engine Bi Turbo Dir F/Inj
Power RPM 5100
Torque RPM 2300
Maxiumum Torque 1000 Nm
Makimum Power 463 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/40 R20
Rear Tyre 275/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Air Suspension, Anti Roll Bar, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Footwell
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre B-Pillar
VIN Number Wdd2229802*000001
Vehicle Segment Upper Large
Country Manufactured Germany