2018 MG Gs Essence X Update 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 MG Gs Essence X Update 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium

Specifications for the 2018 MG Gs Essence X. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1574 mm
Tracking Rear 1593 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Wheelbase 2650 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4500 mm
Width 1855 mm
Kerb Weight 1614 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 184 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 9.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 315 g/km
CO2 Combined 184 g/km

Engine
Engine Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
Power RPM 5300
Torque RPM 2500
Maxiumum Torque 350 Nm
Makimum Power 162 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R18
Rear Tyre 235/50 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Independent, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 72
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Under Driver Seat On Floor
Compliance Location Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
VIN Number Lsja24W9**S123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Medium
Country Manufactured Thailand