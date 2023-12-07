Specifications for the 2018 MG Gs Vivid. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 MG Gs Vivid Update 1.5L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1574 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1593 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2650 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4500 mm
|Width
|1855 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|216 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Tur Gasoline Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|1600
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|119 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/60 R17
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|72
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Of Driver Side C-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Lsja24U3**S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Centre Console Rear
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Rear Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- ECO Indicator
- ECO Mode
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map Pocket/s
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Seat Manual Adjust 4 Way
- Power Windows - Driver With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Rails
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Mode Lighting
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint