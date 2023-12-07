Specifications for the 2018 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Kensington Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mini 3D Hatch Cooper Kensington Edition F56 My18 1.5L Petrol 3D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|4
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
MORE Mini News & Reviews
|Tracking Front
|1501 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1501 mm
|Ground Clearance
|124 mm
|Wheelbase
|2495 mm
|Height
|1414 mm
|Length
|3821 mm
|Width
|1727 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1115 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1565 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|460 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|122 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|110 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|142 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|122 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1480
|Maxiumum Torque
|220 Nm
|Makimum Power
|100 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|24 months
|Service Interval
|25000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wmwxr320%0Te32363
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Active Pack
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Alloy Wheels Special 16 Inch
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Black Painted Roof
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cornering Brake Control
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Grille Surround
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Driver Assist Pack
- Digital Clock
- Design Pack
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlining Special
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Door Sill Panels
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather & Cloth trim
- LED Headlights
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special - Interior
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Premium Navigation Pack
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Scuff Plates On Door Sills
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Panoramic Sunroof
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Tinted Windows
- Wireless Phone Charge
Current Mini 3D Hatch pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,600
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,800
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$38,100
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$39,200
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$54,700
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$56,200
|Cooper Classic Plus 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD
|$41,000
|Jcw Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD
|$58,850
|Cooper E 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,990
|Cooper Se 3D Hatchback
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$58,990
|C Core 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$41,990
|C Classic 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$44,990
|C Favoured 3D Hatchback
|1.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$47,990
|S Classic 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$49,990
|S Favoured 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$52,990
|S Jcw Sport 3D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, FWD
|$54,990