2018 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper D F55 My17 1.5L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2018 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper D F55 My17 1.5L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Mini 5D Hatch Cooper D. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1501 mm
Tracking Rear 1501 mm
Ground Clearance 146 mm
Wheelbase 2567 mm
Height 1425 mm
Length 3892 mm
Width 1727 mm
Kerb Weight 1190 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 1720 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 520 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 44 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 104 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 3.9 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 96 g/km
CO2 Urban 116 g/km
CO2 Combined 104 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 270 Nm
Makimum Power 85 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/55 R16
Rear Tyre 195/55 R16
Front Rim Size 6.5X16
Rear Rim Size 6.5X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 24 months
Service Interval 25000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Inner Guard
Compliance Location Pass Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wmwxt320%0T000011
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured United Kingdom

Current Mini 5D Hatch pricing and specs

Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $37,200
Cooper Classic 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $37,200
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,300
Cooper S Classic 5D Hatchback 2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, FWD $45,300
Cooper Mini Yours 5D Hatchback 1.5L, Petrol, 7Sp Auto S-Tronic Du, FWD $45,800