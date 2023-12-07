Specifications for the 2018 Mitsubishi Lancer Black Edition (Es). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Mitsubishi Lancer Black Edition (Es) Cf My17 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Cvt Auto 6 Speed
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1530 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1530 mm
|Ground Clearance
|150 mm
|Wheelbase
|2635 mm
|Height
|1490 mm
|Length
|4570 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1335 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1850 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|550 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|515 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|59 L
|CO2 Emissions
|172 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|223 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|172 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4250
|Maxiumum Torque
|194 Nm
|Makimum Power
|107 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Rear Tyre
|215/45 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Rear Rim Size
|7Jx18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Jmfstcy4A8U123456
|Country Manufactured
|Japan
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Auto Stability Control
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt Only
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Black Painted Roof
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Driver Foot Rest
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Compartment
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Ignition Key Ring
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Spoiler
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pocket - Front Passenger Seat
- Sports Suspension
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Steering Wheel - Urethane Type
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $590