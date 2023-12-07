WhichCar
2018 Nissan Juke Ti-S (FWD) F15 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Nissan Juke Ti-S (FWD) F15 My18 1.6L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Manual
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Nissan Juke Ti-S (FWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1525 mm
Tracking Rear 1523 mm
Ground Clearance 180 mm
Wheelbase 2530 mm
Height 1565 mm
Length 4135 mm
Width 1765 mm
Kerb Weight 1194 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1200 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 670 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 46 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 139 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 118 g/km
CO2 Urban 176 g/km
CO2 Combined 139 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5600
Torque RPM 1600
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System, Torsion Beam

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 10000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 100 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
VIN Number Sjnfaaf15A0123456
Vehicle Segment SUV Small
Country Manufactured Japan

