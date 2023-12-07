Specifications for the 2018 Nissan Pulsar St. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Nissan Pulsar St B17 Series 2 Upgrade 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|Continuous Variable
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1540 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|160 mm
|Wheelbase
|2700 mm
|Height
|1520 mm
|Length
|4610 mm
|Width
|1760 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1230 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1740 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|52 L
|Air Pollution
|6.5
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Green House
|7.5
|Green House Overall
|4
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|4800
|Maxiumum Torque
|174 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|10000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Mntbaab17A0123456
|Country Manufactured
|Thailand
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Stability Program
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint