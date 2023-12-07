Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 2008 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Peugeot 2008 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt My18 1.2L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1482 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1492 mm
|Ground Clearance
|174 mm
|Wheelbase
|2537 mm
|Height
|1570 mm
|Length
|4159 mm
|Width
|1739 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1188 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|780 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|560 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|110 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|94 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|136 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|110 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/60 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Damper, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rhs - On Floor In Boot Comp
|VIN Number
|Vf3Cuhnzthy123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Foot Rest
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Headrests - Adjustable Rear Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Sunroof
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Leather Pack - $2,200
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000
Current Peugeot 2008 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$38,945
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,397
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,990
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$44,490
|Allure 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$39,200
|GT 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 6 Speed Electronic Auto, FWD
|$43,600