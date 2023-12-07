Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 208 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Peugeot 208 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt My18 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Light
|Tracking Front
|1470 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1472 mm
|Ground Clearance
|119 mm
|Wheelbase
|2538 mm
|Height
|1460 mm
|Length
|3973 mm
|Width
|1739 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1070 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|960 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|570 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|50 L
|CO2 Emissions
|104 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|4.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|88 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|132 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|104 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|205 Nm
|Makimum Power
|81 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|195/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Torsion Bar
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Cchnzt
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Bee-sting type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Door Ajar Warning
- Driver Foot Rest
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights On Warning
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Active Park Assist - $300
- Leather Trim - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000