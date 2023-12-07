Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 308 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Peugeot 308 Allure T9 My18 Update 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1122 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|CO2 Emissions
|107 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|4.6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|97 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|126 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|107 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|3750
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|370 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Rear Tyre
|225/45 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5Jx17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Lhahxw@S123456
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- (ABS & SFAB)
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $700
- Leather Trim - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990