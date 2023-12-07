WhichCar
2018 Peugeot 308 Allure T9 My18.5 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback

2018 Peugeot 308 Allure T9 My18.5 2.0L Diesel 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 308 Allure. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1563 mm
Tracking Rear 1557 mm
Wheelbase 2620 mm
Height 1457 mm
Length 4253 mm
Width 1804 mm
Kerb Weight 1122 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 610 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 53 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 107 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 97 g/km
CO2 Urban 126 g/km
CO2 Combined 107 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 370 Nm
Makimum Power 110 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R17
Rear Tyre 225/45 R17
Front Rim Size 7.5Jx17
Rear Rim Size 7.5Jx17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Solid
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Shock Absorber

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 60
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Vf3Lhahxw@S123456
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured France

