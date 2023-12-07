Specifications for the 2018 Peugeot 308 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Peugeot 308 Avantage Tennis Limited Edt T9 My18 1.2L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1563 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1557 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1457 mm
|Length
|4253 mm
|Width
|1804 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1122 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|610 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|53 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|119 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|5.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|102 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|149 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|119 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|230 Nm
|Makimum Power
|96 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Rear Tyre
|205/55 R16
|Front Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Rear Rim Size
|7.0Jx16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Solid
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Deformable Cross Beam Rear Axle, Coil Spring, Shock Absorber
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|20000 km
|Warranty Period
|60
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Vf3Lphnww@S123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|France
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- (ABS & SFAB)
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Alcantara Trim
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Decal Pack With Custom Colour
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Glovebox Cooler
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Halogen Headlights
- Hill Start Assist
- Head Up Display
- Engine Immobiliser
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Lockable Fuel Filler Cap/Lid
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map Pocket/s
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Rear Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Speed Dependent Volume Control
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sport Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Welcome Lights
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $700
- Leather Trim - $2,500
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Metallic Paint Special - $1,050
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,000
Current Peugeot 308 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$47,300
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,700
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,500
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,700
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$46,800
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,200
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$42,000
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$62,100
|GT Premium 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$48,990
|GT Premium 4D Wagon
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$50,490
|GT 5D Hatchback
|1.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$43,990
|GT Sport Phev 5D Hatchback
|1.6L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Efficient Autom, FWD
|$64,990