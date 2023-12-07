Specifications for the 2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Gts. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Porsche 718 Boxster Gts 982 My18 2.5L Petrol 2D Roadster
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1515 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1540 mm
|Ground Clearance
|131 mm
|Wheelbase
|2475 mm
|Height
|1272 mm
|Length
|4379 mm
|Width
|1801 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1405 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|1705 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|300 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.3 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|151 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|249 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6500
|Torque RPM
|1900
|Maxiumum Torque
|430 Nm
|Makimum Power
|269 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 Zr20
|Rear Tyre
|265/35 Zr20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|10X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Under Driver Seat On Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|VIN Number
|Wp0Zzz98Zhs200001
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Automatic Stop/Start
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Cruise Control
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Engine Immobiliser
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Steering
- Power Soft Top
- Power Windows
- Rollover Protection System
- Side Front AirBags
- Sound System with 6 Speakers
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $2,990
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,390
- Alloy Pedals - $620
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $3,290
- Air Vent Special - $1,190
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,710
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $6,260
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $710
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack - $1,290
- Ceramic Brakes - $17,990
- Carbon Floor Mats - $1,690
- Coloured Seat Belts - $630
- Carbon Sill Guards - $1,250
- Carbon Sill Guards Special - $2,790
- Exterior Pack - $3,390
- Fire Extinguisher/s - $380
- Full Leather Interior - $4,990
- Floor Mats - Front - $270
- Gear Lever - Carbon - $1,250
- Home Link - $720
- Headlight Washer System - $490
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,390
- Interior Leather Pack - $4,990
- Interior Pack - $1,670
- Interior Wood Pack - $3,490
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $1,690
- Lane Change Assist - $1,390
- LED Headlights Pack - $2,530
- Leather Pack - $1,350
- Leather Pack Premium - $8,870
- Leather Sill Guards - Special - $1,380
- Leather Sunvisors - $990
- Metallic Paint - $1,850
- Park Assist 2 - $1,690
- Porsche Active Suspension Management - $2,710
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $1,390
- Painted Alloy Wheels - $2,890
- Paint Colour Special - $5,390
- Porsche Design Sports Pack - $5,990
- Personalised Floor Mats - $1,690
- Premium Gear Knob - $1,250
- Premium Mats - $790
- Power Mirrors With Folding With Courtesy Light - $690
- Premium Paint - $9,490
- Sports Bar - Painted - $1,150
- Sports Chrono Package - $4,330
- Sports Design Pack - $7,180
- Sports Exhaust System - $4,990
- Special Identifying Badging - $390
- Smoke Pack - $130
- Sports Pedals - $430
- Sport Seats - $7,690
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $1,550
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Special - $1,990
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - $590
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,790
- Sports Steering Wheel - $660
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,290
- Surround Sound System - $2,650
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,090
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $3,190
- Ventilated Front Seats - $2,190
- Wheel Centres - $420
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,090
Current Porsche 718 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$196,800
|Boxster Gts 4.0 2D Roadster
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$191,600
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$140,300
|Boxster Style Edition 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$135,100
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$160,700
|Boxster S 2D Roadster
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$156,300
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$135,500
|Boxster 2D Roadster
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$131,000
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$132,900
|Cayman 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$128,500
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$137,800
|Cayman Style Edition 2D Coupe
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$132,600
|Cayman Gt4 Rs 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$325,200
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$158,300
|Cayman S 2D Coupe
|2.5L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$153,800
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Dual Clutc, RWD
|$194,300
|Cayman Gts 4.0 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Manual, RWD
|$189,100
|Spyder Rs 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$325,200
