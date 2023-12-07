WhichCar
  1. Home
  2. Porsche
  3. Cayenne
  4. Diesel

2018 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 92A My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

b8261ad9/2018 porsche cayenne diesel 3 0l diesel 4d wagon 0489014d
2018 Porsche Cayenne Diesel 92A My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

MORE Porsche Cayenne News & Reviews

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1643 mm
Tracking Rear 1657 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2110 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2870 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 760 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 179 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 163 g/km
CO2 Urban 205 g/km
CO2 Combined 179 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 580 Nm
Makimum Power 193 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/50 R19
Rear Tyre 265/50 R19
Front Rim Size 8.5X19
Rear Rim Size 8.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Independent
Rear Suspension Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700