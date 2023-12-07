Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Porsche Cayenne Diesel Platinum Edition 92A My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1667 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1682 mm
|Wheelbase
|2895 mm
|Height
|1705 mm
|Length
|4855 mm
|Width
|1954 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2110 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2870 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|760 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|100 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|163 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|580 Nm
|Makimum Power
|193 kW
|Front Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|275/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|9.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Windscreen
|Compliance Location
|Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Automatic Brake Differential
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Air Conditioning Charcoal Filter
- Analogue Clock
- Apple Car Play
- Active Steering
- Adaptive Headlights
- Active Dynamics Pack
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- App Display & Control
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Air Vent Special
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Compact disc player
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Digital Video Disc Player
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Electronic Throttle Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Painted Door Handles
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Reclining Rear Seats
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Solar Control Glass
- Special Paint Finish Exterior Mirrors
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Storage Recess - Under Floor in Rear Cargo Area
- Sound System with 14 Speakers
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Voice Recognition System
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Air Suspension - $3,990
- Adaptive Cruise Control Pack - $3,790
- Aluminium Gear Selector - $1,790
- All Season Tyres 20 Inch
- Adaptive Sports Seats 18 Way & Memory - $690
- Aluminium Sill Guards Special - $850
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels - $490
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $3,480
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch
- Bi-Xenon Headlight Pack - $1,190
- Ceramic Brakes - $20,590
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings - $990
- Coloured Instrument Dials - $1,450
- Compass Display - $760
- Contrast Stitching - $3,890
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,090
- Carbon Steering Wheel Special - $1,450
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $1,550
- Extended Leather Pack - $4,490
- Heated Seats - All - $990
- Home Link - $720
- Heated Steering Wheel - $690
- Interior Aluminium Pack - $1,750
- Interior Carbon Pack - $4,390
- Interior Pack - Painted - $4,090
- Interior Wood Pack - $5,970
- Keyless Entry & Drive - $2,490
- Leather Air Vents - $4,450
- Leather Console - $4,450
- Lane Change Assist - $1,540
- Lane Departure Warning - $1,390
- LED Dynamic Light System - $5,720
- Lockable Fuel Cap - Special - $320
- Leather Steering Column Surround - $1,470
- Leather Sunvisors - $1,790
- Heated Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,090
- Leather Upholstery - $7,690
- Metallic Paint - $2,190
- Metallic Paint Premium - $5,990
- Painted Air Vent Slats - $3,690
- Power Blind - Rear Compartment - $4,690
- Painted Door Handles - Special - $550
- Power Front Seats 14 Way with Memory
- Power Sunblind - Rear Side Windows - $1,750
- Dual Power Sunroof - $3,290
- Roof Rails - Black Finish - $1,390
- Rear Seat Enhancement Pack - $6,990
- Rear Seat Entertainment System - $7,980
- Sports Chrono Package - $1,890
- Surround Camera System - $1,660
- Soft Door Close - $1,790
- Sports Design Pack - $10,990
- Ski Bag - $400
- Smoke Pack - $140
- Solid Paint
- Sports pack - $8,890
- Panoramic Sunroof - $4,490
- Stainless Steel Sill Guards - Illuminated - $2,690
- Surround Sound System Premium - $8,590
- Side Steps - $2,750
- Sports Tail Pipes - $1,890
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel - $1,990
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary - $440
- Towbar - $2,190
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,290
- Torque Vectoring By Braking - $3,590
- Underbody Protection - $2,790
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $3,980
- Ventilated Front Seats - $1,990
- Wheel Arch Extensions
- Wood Steering Wheel Special - $1,450
