2018 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 92A My18 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon

f0621b73/2018 porsche cayenne s diesel 4 1l diesel 4d wagon 04c50161
2018 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel 92A My18 4.1L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Tiptr
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Porsche Cayenne S Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1647 mm
Tracking Rear 1661 mm
Wheelbase 2895 mm
Height 1705 mm
Length 4855 mm
Width 1939 mm
Kerb Weight 2141 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 3000 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 3500 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 859 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 100 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 209 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
e10 Fuel Compatible Yes
CO2 Extra 184 g/km
CO2 Urban 262 g/km
CO2 Combined 209 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Diesel Dir Inj
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 2000
Maxiumum Torque 850 Nm
Makimum Power 283 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9.5X20
Rear Rim Size 9.5X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Independent
Rear Suspension Electronic Air Suspension, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Windscreen
Compliance Location Lower Pass Side Centre Pillar
VIN Number Wp1Zzz92Zela00001
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Germany

Current Porsche Cayenne pricing and specs

9Ya My24 4D Wagon 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $135,200
9Yb My24 4D Coupe 3.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $143,000
S 4D Wagon 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $175,000
S 4D Coupe 4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $183,800
E-Hybrid 4D Wagon 3.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Auto Tiptronic, AWD $150,700