Specifications for the 2018 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (110Kw) Se. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Range Rover Evoque Td4 (110Kw) Se L538 My19 2.0L Diesel 5D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|9 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1625 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1630 mm
|Ground Clearance
|210 mm
|Wheelbase
|2660 mm
|Height
|1635 mm
|Length
|4455 mm
|Width
|1900 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1674 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2350 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|500 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|58 L
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.2 L/100km
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|199 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|110 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/60 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|100 km
|VIN Location
|Rear Lower Engine Compartment
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side Centre Pilla
|VIN Number
|Salva2Bc5Ch123456
|Country Manufactured
|United Kingdom
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Column
- Anti Theft Wheel Nuts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Condition Based Service System
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- DeadLocking
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Efficient Driveline
- Exterior Mirror Pack 1 (PMH & PMI & PMF)
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Front Footwell Lights
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Headlights - Manual Levelling
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 8 Way
- Power Front Seat Passenger 8 Way
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Special Identifying Badging
- Smart Key
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Traction Control System
- Trailer Stability Control
- Torque Transfer Control
- Torque Vectoring By Braking
- Vehicle Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights - $2,420
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $1,170
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $2,060
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $3,420
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $4,110
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $690
- Alloy Wheels Special 19 Inch - $2,740
- Blind Spot Monitoring Pack - $1,490
- Cold Climate Pack - $1,100
- CD/DVD Player
- Contrast Roof & Spoiler - $1,260
- Cargo/Luggage Area Rails System - $740
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio - $940
- Driver Assist Pack Plus - $4,450
- Digital TV - $2,220
- Front Seat Entertainment Package - $7,380
- Heated Front & Rear Seats - $1,700
- Heated Front Seats - $850
- Home Link - $740
- Head Up Display - $2,420
- Headlight Washer System
- InConnect Pro Pack - $1,260
- InControl Protect - $640
- InConnect Pack - $940
- InControl Secure - $930
- InControl Touch Navigation - $1,570
- Interior Trim Special - $850
- Lane Keep Assist Pack - $1,000
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Morzine Headlining - $630
- Metallic Paint - $1,910
- Metallic Paint Premium - $3,830
- Park Assist 360 Degrees
- Parking Assistance Pack - $2,410
- Power Mirrors With memory & Auto Dimming
- Power Seats 12 Way - $880
- Power Seats 12 Way with Memory - $2,560
- Rear Privacy Glass - $820
- Surround Camera with Towing Assist - $1,900
- Surround Camera System, Tow Assist & Wade Sensing - $2,640
- SE Tech Pack - $2,740
- Panoramic Sunroof with Power Blind - $2,460
- Sound System with 17 Speakers - $4,640
- Tech Pack - $3,060
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System - $850
- Touchscreen Dual View - $2,260
- Windscreen - Solar Attenuating - $690