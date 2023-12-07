Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi400 Core Edition (4X4). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Amarok Tdi400 Core Edition (4X4) 2H My18 2.0L Diesel Dual Cab Utility
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|4X4
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Manual
|Vehicle Segment
|Ute
|Tracking Front
|1647 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1644 mm
|Ground Clearance
|230 mm
|Wheelbase
|3095 mm
|Height
|1834 mm
|Length
|5254 mm
|Width
|1944 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1978 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3040 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|1062 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|209 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|187 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|235 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|209 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Rear Tyre
|245/70 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Drum
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Front Driver Side Chassis
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wv1Zzz2Hzca123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Pick Up Or Cab Chassis 4X4
|Country Manufactured
|Argentina
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Air Con / Climate Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Front Bumper
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Clock
- Diff Locks
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Descent Control
- Heavy Duty Suspension
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Handbrake Lever
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Step Bumper
- Reversing Camera
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Trailer Stability Control
Optional Extras
- Alcantara Trim - $1,890
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $990
- Fog Lights - Front - $790
- Leather Upholstery - $2,690
- Metallic Paint - $590
- Pearl Effect Paint - $590
Current Volkswagen Amarok pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Aventura Tsi452 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.3L, Petrol, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Aventura Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,990
|Core Tdi405 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 6 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$55,490
|Life Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$59,490
|Panamericana Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$78,990
|Style Tdi500 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|2.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$69,740
|Style Tdi600 4Motion Dual Cab Utility
|3.0L, Diesel, 10 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,740