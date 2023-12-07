WhichCar
2018 Volkswagen Beetle Classic 1L My17 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback

2018 Volkswagen Beetle Classic 1L My17 1.4L Petrol 3D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Seats 4
Transmission 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Beetle Classic. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1578 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Wheelbase 2524 mm
Height 1477 mm
Length 4278 mm
Width 1808 mm
Kerb Weight 1306 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 148 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.4 L/100km
CO2 Combined 148 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5800
Torque RPM 1500
Maxiumum Torque 240 Nm
Makimum Power 118 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 215/55 R17
Rear Tyre 215/55 R17
Front Rim Size 7X17
Rear Rim Size 7X17

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Wvwzzz16Zdm123456
Country Manufactured Mexico