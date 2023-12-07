Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Crewvan Tdi250 2K My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|187 mm
|Wheelbase
|3006 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4878 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1609 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2329 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|720 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|140 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|2900
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Split Fold Third Row Seat
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Body Coloured Bumpers - $400
- Leather Accented Trim - $200
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Pearl Effect Paint - $900
- Sliding Door/s Windowed - $300
- Xenon Headlights - $1,250