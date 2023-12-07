WhichCar
2018 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Van Tdi250 2K My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Van

2018 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Van Tdi250 2K My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Van details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 2
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
Vehicle Segment Van

Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Caddy Maxi Van Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1543 mm
Tracking Rear 1544 mm
Ground Clearance 187 mm
Wheelbase 3006 mm
Height 1836 mm
Length 4878 mm
Width 1793 mm
Kerb Weight 1414 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2255 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 630 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 841 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 55 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 2900
Torque RPM 1300
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 75 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 195/65 R15
Rear Tyre 195/65 R15
Front Rim Size 6X15
Rear Rim Size 6X15

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Drive Side Luggage Compartment
Compliance Location On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
VIN Number Wv2Zzz2Kzgx123456
Vehicle Segment Van
Country Manufactured Germany