Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tdi250. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tdi250 2K My18 2.0L Diesel 3D Van
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Van
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|175 mm
|Wheelbase
|2682 mm
|Height
|1823 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1793 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1401 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2141 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|740 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|140 g/km
|Fuel Economy City
|5.3 L/100km
|CO2 Combined
|140 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|2900
|Torque RPM
|1300
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|75 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx123456
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Brake Energy Regeneration
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Lumbar Support
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Headlights - Height Adjustable
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Portable Ash Tray
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power Mirrors
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sound System with 2 Speakers
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- 15 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,000
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,710
- Barn Doors With Windows - $590
- Enhancement Pack - $900
- Leather Accented Trim - $200
- Metallic Paint - $900
- Pearl Effect Paint - $900
- Reinforced Rear Suspension - $400
- Sliding Side Door - $700
- Tow Hitch Receiver - $300
- Window Pack - $590
- Xenon Headlights - $1,250