Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tsi160 Runner. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Caddy Swb Tsi160 Runner 2K My19 1.2L Petrol 3D Van
|Tracking Front
|1543 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1544 mm
|Ground Clearance
|172 mm
|Wheelbase
|2682 mm
|Height
|1836 mm
|Length
|4408 mm
|Width
|1773 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1255 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2034 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|700 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|779 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|160 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|142 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|191 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|160 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4800
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|160 Nm
|Makimum Power
|62 kW
|Front Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Rear Tyre
|195/65 R15
|Front Rim Size
|6X15
|Rear Rim Size
|6X15
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Leaf Spring
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Drive Side Luggage Compartment
|Compliance Location
|On C-Pillar Behind Lh Door
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz2Kzgx000001
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Adjustable Driver Seat - Manual
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Barn Doors
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headrests - Adjustable Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Overhead Storage Shelf/Shelves
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows Front
- Radio CD with 2 Speakers
- Rear Wing Doors
- Rear View Mirror Day/Night
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Sliding Side Door
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Vinyl Floor Covering
Optional Extras
- Appearance Pack - $920
- Comfort Pack - $910
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,740
- Media Pack - $970
- Metallic Paint - $950
- Navigation Pack - $1,370
- Pearlescent Paint - $950
- Reversing Camera - $880
- Solid Paint
- Sliding Door - Right Hand Side - $720
- Window Pack - $610
- Xenon Headlights - LED Signature - $1,270