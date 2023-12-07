Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Caravelle Comfortline Tdi340. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Caravelle Comfortline Tdi340 7H My17 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|9
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1628 mm
|Ground Clearance
|165 mm
|Wheelbase
|3400 mm
|Height
|1990 mm
|Length
|5292 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2053 kg
|Gcm
|5000 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3000 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|950 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|216 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|8.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|274 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|216 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|3500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|340 Nm
|Makimum Power
|103 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Rear Tyre
|215/65 R16
|Front Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Rear Rim Size
|6.5X16
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Cloth Trim
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Low Fuel Warning
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sliding Side Door
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Steel Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
Optional Extras
- 16 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,310
- Exterior Pack - $4,250
- Illumination Pack - $1,380
- Leather Accented Upholstery - $400
- Media Pack - $1,210
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,210
- Power Sliding Doors - $2,712
- Satellite Navigation - $2,170
- Voice Recognition System - $300
Current Volkswagen Caravelle pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$69,290
|Trendline Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$66,500