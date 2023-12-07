Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Golf R Au My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1537 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1511 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2627 mm
|Height
|1447 mm
|Length
|4580 mm
|Width
|1757 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1520 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|167 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|144 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|207 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|167 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5400
|Torque RPM
|1850
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|213 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzauz#*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Apple Car Play
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Alloy Sports Pedals
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Curtain Airbags
- Cargo Barrier
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Exterior Mirrors
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Highlight - Interior
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Emergency Assist
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirror - Reverse Tilt on Passenger Side
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Gesture Control
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- LED Headlights
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Racing Sports Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Styling Pack
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Jam Assist
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Panoramic Sunroof - $1,900
- Premium Sound System - $1,000
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590