Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Golf R Wolfsburg Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Golf R Wolfsburg Edition Au My18 2.0L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Tracking Front
|1538 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1516 mm
|Ground Clearance
|142 mm
|Wheelbase
|2620 mm
|Height
|1442 mm
|Length
|4264 mm
|Width
|1799 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1435 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|164 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|143 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|208 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|164 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|380 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|225/40 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Control Arm, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Rh Door Apert. On Lower B-Pill
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzzauzd*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Small
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Automatic Hold Function
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Alloy Pedals
- Air Quality Sensor
- Aluminium Sill Guards Illuminated
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Black Brake Calipers
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- City Brake Support Forward
- Centre Console Box With Sliding Armrest
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Centre Courtesy/Dome Light/s
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Driver Seat Height Adjustable
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Gear Shift Indicator
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Humidity Sensor
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Interior Accents
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Keyless Entry & Push Start Button
- Kerb View Function
- Lane Change Assist
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- LED Dynamic Light System
- Low Fuel Warning
- Leather Gear Knob Special
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel Special
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Metallic Paint
- Map/Reading Lights - Front & Rear
- Overhead Console/s
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power Lumbar Support Driver Seat
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pearl Effect Paint
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Passenger Protect Assist
- Passenger Seat Height Adjustable
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Air Vents
- Rear Armrest & Load Through & Cup Holder
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Rear Diffuser
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Remote Opening Power Windows
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Closing
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Storage Compartment - In Dash
- Storage Compartment Under Passenger Front Seat
- Solar Control Glass
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sports Steering Wheel - Flat-bottomed
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Subwoofer
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tail Lights - Special
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $1,900
Current Volkswagen Golf pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$54,100
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$37,800
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$40,800
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$74,800
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$68,100
|Gti 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$56,090
|110Tsi Life 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$39,190
|110Tsi R-Line 5D Hatchback
|1.4L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$42,290
|R 4Motion 20 Years 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$77,490
|R 4Motion 5D Hatchback
|2.0L, Petrol, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$70,590