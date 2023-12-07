Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Multivan Highline Tdi450. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Multivan Highline Tdi450 T6 My19 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|7
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|People Mover
|Tracking Front
|1620 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|213 mm
|Wheelbase
|3000 mm
|Height
|1970 mm
|Length
|4904 mm
|Width
|1904 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2303 kg
|Gcm
|5080 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|3080 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|770 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|80 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|168 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|6.5 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|194 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|168 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|450 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Hydraulic Double Acting Shock Absorber, Trailing Arm
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Wv2Zzz7Hza*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|People Movers
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front & Rear
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Brake-pad Wear Indicator
- Cruise Control
- Carpet Floor Covering
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Centre Armrest
- Forward Collision Warning
- Flip/Folding key
- Fog Lights - Front
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Mud Flaps - Front & Rear
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Power Door Closing
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Protective Glazing
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Sliding Doors
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 6 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Window Demister
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Driver Seat
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Adaptive Chassis Control - $1,640
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $610
- Alcantara Trim - $1,650
- Alloy Wheels Special 18 Inch - $1,640
- Child Booster Seats - $930
- Control Module - $590
- Exterior Pack Plus - $1,640
- LED Approach Lamps - $2,900
- Multi-media Pack - $1,290
- Metallic Paint - $1,630
- Nappa Leather - $4,490
- Night Pack - $1,810
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,630
- Premium Pearlescent Paint - $2,050
- Power Tailgate - $790
- Refrigerated Bottle Cooler Only - $1,230
- Sunroof - $2,030
- Sports Suspension - $500
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel - $590
- Voice Recognition System - $610
Current Volkswagen Multivan pricing and specs
|Com/Lne Pre Tdi340 Swb 4Motion 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$72,300
|Comfortline Exec Tdi450 Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$94,700
|Comfortline Premium Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$69,400
|Com/Lne Prm Tdi340 4Motion Lwb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$75,200
|Comfortline Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$66,500
|Edition Tdi340 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$76,600
|Highline Tdi450 Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, FWD
|$91,900
|Highline Tdi450 4Motion Swb 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Diesel, 7 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$94,700