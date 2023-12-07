Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Passat 132 Tsi. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Passat 132 Tsi 3C My18.5 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4767 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Czg*000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Adjustable Front Seats - Manual
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cloth Trim
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tinted Windows
Optional Extras
- Driver Assist Pack - $1,500
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7