Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Passat 132 Tsi Comfortline. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Passat 132 Tsi Comfortline 3C My18.5 1.8L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|7 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1586 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1570 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1456 mm
|Length
|4767 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1450 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|70 L
|CO2 Emissions
|136 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|119 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|166 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|136 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5100
|Torque RPM
|1250
|Maxiumum Torque
|250 Nm
|Makimum Power
|132 kW
|Front Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Rear Tyre
|215/55 R17
|Front Rim Size
|7X17
|Rear Rim Size
|7X17
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Lower Wishbone, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Inner Guard
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Czg*000011
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Air Con & Climate Control Multi Zone
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Ambient Temperature Display
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 17 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Cargo Tie Down Hooks/Rings
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Clock
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming Driver Side
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Emergency Stop Signal
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Halogen Headlights
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Instrument Panel Light Dimmer
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Kerb View Function
- Leather Accented Upholstery
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Lane Change Warning
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- One Touch Convenience Turn Signal
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way with Memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Mirrors With Indicators
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Side Impact Protection
- Seatback Pockets - Front Seats
- Sport Seats
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Loss Warning System
- Tinted Windows
- Voice Recognition System
Optional Extras
- Luxury Pack - $3,500
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- R-Line Pack - $3,700
