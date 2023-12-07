Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Passat 206Tsi R-Line. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Passat 206Tsi R-Line 3C My18.5 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Direct Shi
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1578 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1562 mm
|Ground Clearance
|145 mm
|Wheelbase
|2791 mm
|Height
|1477 mm
|Length
|4747 mm
|Width
|1832 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1639 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2200 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|66 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|170 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|147 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|210 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|170 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Direct F/Inj
|Power RPM
|5600
|Torque RPM
|1700
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|206 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Independent, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Driver Side B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvwzzz3Czh*123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Germany
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 3 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Adaptive Chassis Control
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Anti-Slip Regulation
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- City Brake Support Forward
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Crumple Zone Front & Rear
- Driver Awareness Alert
- DeadLocking
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights
- Exterior Accented Trim
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Program
- Fog Lights - Front with Cornering Function
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- Hands-Free Smart Tailgate
- InControl Apps
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Front
- Intermittent Wipers - Rear
- Keyless Entry & Start
- Lane Change Warning
- LED Headlights
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Massage Function on Driver Seat
- Nappa Leather
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 14 Way
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Mirror Dimming, Foldable, Heated & Kerb View
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Front Seat Passenger 14 Way
- Powered Sports Seats
- Power Windows With One-Touch Operation
- Rear Lights - LED
- R-Line Pack
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Remote Window Opening
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Side Front AirBags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sports Grille
- Special Identifying Badging
- Side Rear AirBags
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Special Seat Inserts
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Suspension
- Spare Wheel - Full Size Alloy Wheel
- Twin Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tinted Windows
- Extended Electronic Diff Lock
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $700
- Pearl Effect Paint - $700
- Panoramic Sunroof - Sliding - $2,000
Current Volkswagen Passat pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|N/A
|206Tsi Proline 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 6 Speed Auto Direct Shi, AWD
|$7