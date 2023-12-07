Specifications for the 2018 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Element. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volkswagen Touareg 150 TDI Element 7P My18 3.0L Diesel 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Tracking Front
|1656 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1676 mm
|Ground Clearance
|205 mm
|Wheelbase
|2904 mm
|Height
|1732 mm
|Length
|4898 mm
|Width
|1965 mm
|Kerb Weight
|2154 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2840 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|3500 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|686 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|85 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|190 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|7.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|172 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|222 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|190 g/km
|Engine
|Diesel Turbo F/Inj
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|400 Nm
|Makimum Power
|150 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|255/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Wvgzzz7Pz#D123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Large
|Country Manufactured
|Slovakia
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Antenna - Roof-mounted Shark Fin type
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bottle Holders - Front Seats
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- CD with 6 CD Stacker
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Chrome Front Grille
- Cargo Cover
- Cargo Net on Floor
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Chrome Interior Door Handles
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Chrome Roof Rails
- Child Seat Anchor Points
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Digital Clock
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Dust & Pollen Filter
- Door Pockets - Front & Rear
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Electronic Differential Lock
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Footwell Lights
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Glovebox Cooler
- Grab Handles - Front & Rear
- Headrests - Adjustable on All Seats
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Automatic Levelling
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Heated Front Seats
- Hill Holder
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Illuminated - Entry/Exit with Delayed Fade
- Illuminated Glove Box Compartment
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Luggage/Cargo Area Light/s
- Low Fuel Warning
- Lockable Glove Box Compartment
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Memory Card Reader
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seats
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Remote Fuel Lid Release
- Rear Privacy Glass
- Rear Seat - Ski Flap/Through Loading Facility
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Rear Wiper/Washer
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Storage Compartment Under the Front Seats
- Side Door Impact Beams
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sunglass Holder
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tinted Windows
- Wood Grain Trim
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,500
Current Volkswagen Touareg pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$87,000
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$114,600
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$105,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$86,100
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$113,400
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$104,500
|170Tdi 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$89,240
|210Tdi R-Line 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$117,540
|210Tdi Elegance 4D Wagon
|3.0L, Diesel, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$108,240