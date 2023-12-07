WhichCar
2018 Volvo S60 Polestar F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan

2018 Volvo S60 Polestar F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2018 Volvo S60 Polestar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1588 mm
Tracking Rear 1585 mm
Ground Clearance 136 mm
Wheelbase 2766 mm
Height 1484 mm
Length 4635 mm
Width 1865 mm
Kerb Weight 1686 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2180 kg

Towing
Total Vehicle Payload 494 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 67.5 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 181 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 7.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 146 g/km
CO2 Urban 242 g/km
CO2 Combined 181 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 6000
Torque RPM 3100
Maxiumum Torque 470 Nm
Makimum Power 270 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 R20
Rear Tyre 245/35 R20
Front Rim Size 8X20
Rear Rim Size 8X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Top Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Fsa0Pch1123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Sweden

