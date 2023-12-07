Specifications for the 2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo S90 T5 Momentum P My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Sedan
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|FWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Large
|Tracking Front
|1628 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1629 mm
|Ground Clearance
|152 mm
|Wheelbase
|2941 mm
|Height
|1443 mm
|Length
|4963 mm
|Width
|2019 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1718 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2260 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1800 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|542 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|55 L
|CO2 Emissions
|155 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|e10 Fuel Compatible
|Yes
|CO2 Extra
|127 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|155 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|187 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Rear Tyre
|255/40 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Independent, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Ps10Adh1234567
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 4 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Active High Beam Control
- Apple Car Play
- Adaptive Headlights w/Auto Levelling & Cornering
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- Auto Pilot
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Sills & Bumpers
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- City Safety
- Driver Awareness Alert
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Front
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Head Up Display
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intrusion Sensor
- Keyless Entry & Hands Free Tailgate
- Lane Departure Warning
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Lumbar Support Both Front Seats
- Lumbar Support Rear Seats
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Park Assist
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Sound System
- Sports Steering Wheel
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Trip Computer
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Whiplash Protection System
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $300
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $950
- Air Suspension - $3,600
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Steering Wheel - $300
- Inlays - $200
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $900
- Leather Trim - $2,000
- Leather Trim Special - $2,950
- Leather Upholstery Special - $750
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Rear - $1,050
- Nappa Leather - $1,750
- Portable Ash Tray - $100
- Privacy Curtains - $650
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $250
- Park Heating Remote Control - $1,660
- Sunroof - $3,000
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Subwoofer - $500
- Tinted Windows - $950