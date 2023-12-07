WhichCar
2018 Volvo V40 T3 Momentum M My18 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2018 Volvo V40 T3 Momentum M My18 1.5L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2018 Volvo V40 T3 Momentum. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1546 mm
Tracking Rear 1536 mm
Ground Clearance 133 mm
Wheelbase 2647 mm
Height 1439 mm
Length 4369 mm
Width 1857 mm
Kerb Weight 1402 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 700 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Air Pollution 7.5
CO2 Emissions 131 g/km
Green House 8
Green House Overall 4.5
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 5.6 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 107 g/km
CO2 Urban 172 g/km
CO2 Combined 131 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5000
Torque RPM 1700
Maxiumum Torque 250 Nm
Makimum Power 112 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 205/55 R16
Rear Tyre 205/55 R16
Front Rim Size 7X16
Rear Rim Size 7X16

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Centre Eng Bay Scuttle
Compliance Location Lower Left Firewall
VIN Number Yv1Mv8451D2123456
Country Manufactured Sweden