Specifications for the 2018 Volvo V60 D4 Cross Country AWD. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo V60 D4 Cross Country AWD F My18 2.4L Diesel 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Diesel
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|6 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1619 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1577 mm
|Ground Clearance
|201 mm
|Wheelbase
|2774 mm
|Height
|1545 mm
|Length
|4637 mm
|Width
|1866 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1785 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|1900 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67 L
|Fuel
|Diesel
|CO2 Emissions
|153 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Diesel
|Fuel Economy City
|5.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 5
|CO2 Extra
|136 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|183 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|153 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Cdi
|Power RPM
|4000
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|440 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R18
|Front Rim Size
|8X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fza5A6G0000001
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adaptive Headlights
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control
- Cargo Cover
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Centre Console Box - Multi-purpose
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Comfort Seats Front
- Door Pockets - Front Seat
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Head Airbags
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Hill Holder
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Leather Gear Knob
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Mobile Phone Connectivity
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Power front seats
- Power Mirrors With Indicators & Folding
- Power Steering
- Power Windows
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio CD with 8 Speakers
- Roof Rails
- Roof-mounted Rear Spoiler
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear Window Demister
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tool Kit
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Voice Recognition System
- Welcome Lights
- Xenon Headlights
Optional Extras
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $300
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $125
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts - $100
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,700
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Heated Front Seats - $650
- Humidity Sensor - $100
- Heated Steering Wheel - $375
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $100
- Inlays - $700
- Laminated Safety Glass - $1,300
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,500
- Leather Upholstery Special - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,500
- Portable Ash Tray - $80
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming - $500
- Sunglass Holder - $40
- Sunroof - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Tinted Windows - $700
Current Volvo V60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,000
|Ultimate B5 Cross Country Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$74,990