Specifications for the 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo V60 Polestar F My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Tracking Front
|1588 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1585 mm
|Ground Clearance
|136 mm
|Wheelbase
|2766 mm
|Height
|1484 mm
|Length
|4635 mm
|Width
|1865 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1730 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2270 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|540 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|67.5 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|188 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|8.1 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|153 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|249 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|188 g/km
|Engine
|S/C & T/C Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|3100
|Maxiumum Torque
|470 Nm
|Makimum Power
|270 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Rear Tyre
|245/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Macpherson Strut, Shock Absorber, Stabiliser Bar
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Centre Top Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Lower Left Firewall
|VIN Number
|Yv1Fwa0Pch1123456
|Vehicle Segment
|Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Airbags - Window
- Active Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Automatic Climate Control Filtered
- Active High Beam Control
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Anti-theft Wheel Bolts
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- City Safety
- Cross Traffic Recognition
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Fatigue Detection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dynamic Stability Control
- Driver Steering Recommendation
- Emergency Brake Assist
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Exterior Mirrors with Puddle Light
- Electric Parking Brake
- Front Centre Armrest
- Fog Lights - Rear
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Coming/Leaving Home Function
- Heated Front Seats
- Humidity Sensor
- Heated Steering Wheel
- Headlight Washer System
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Drive
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery Special
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Pedestrian Recognition
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger
- Premium Gear Knob
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Exterior Mirrors - Heated
- Premium Steering Wheel
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Radio Compact Disc Player
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Rear Spoiler Special
- Rear View Mirror Auto Dimming w/Compass
- Rear View & Side Mirrors Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Height Adjustable Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for Rear Seats
- Side Impact Protection
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 12 Speakers
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $320
- First Aid Kit - $80
- Heated Windscreen & Washer Jets - $100
- Sunroof - $2,000
- Premium Sound System - $1,900
- Tinted Windows - $700
