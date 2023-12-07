WhichCar
2018 Volvo Xc40 D4 Momentum Launch Edt (AWD) 536 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon

2018 Volvo Xc40 D4 Momentum Launch Edt (AWD) 536 My18 2.0L Diesel 4D Wagon details
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment SUV Small

Specifications for the 2018 Volvo Xc40 D4 Momentum Launch Edt (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1601 mm
Tracking Rear 1620 mm
Ground Clearance 211 mm
Wheelbase 2702 mm
Height 1652 mm
Length 4425 mm
Width 1910 mm
Kerb Weight 1743 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2250 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2100 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 507 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 54 L
CO2 Emissions 140 g/km
Fuel Economy City 5.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 5
CO2 Extra 128 g/km
CO2 Urban 161 g/km
CO2 Combined 140 g/km

Engine
Engine Diesel Turbo F/Inj
Power RPM 4000
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 140 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 235/50 R19
Rear Tyre 235/50 R19
Front Rim Size 7.5X19
Rear Rim Size 7.5X19

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Xza6Acj2123456
Country Manufactured Sweden

