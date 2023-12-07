Specifications for the 2018 Volvo Xc40 T4 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo Xc40 T4 Inscription (AWD) 536 My19 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1631 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2160 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|529 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|CO2 Emissions
|165 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.4 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|139 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|221 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|165 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4700
|Torque RPM
|1400
|Maxiumum Torque
|300 Nm
|Makimum Power
|140 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/50 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8X19
|Rear Rim Size
|8X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Xzacack2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bending Lights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Headlining
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Comfort Seats Front
- Cloth Trim
- Cushion Extension
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Mode Selection
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Headlight Washer System
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry & Start
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Metallic Paint
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power front seat Passenger/memory
- Scuff Plate - Loadspace
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Pearl Metallic Paint
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Four C-Chassis - $850
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $480
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,500
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis - $750
- Convenience Pack - $990
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $300
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Fuel Operated Heater - $1,200
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Headlining Special - $350
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,500
- Park Assist - $650
- Surround Camera System - $990
- Sports pack - $3,900
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Steering Wheel - $200
- Technology Pack - $2,500
- Tinted Windows - $700
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990