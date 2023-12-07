Specifications for the 2018 Volvo Xc40 T5 Momentum (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo Xc40 T5 Momentum (AWD) 536 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Tracking Front
|1601 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1620 mm
|Ground Clearance
|211 mm
|Wheelbase
|2702 mm
|Height
|1652 mm
|Length
|4425 mm
|Width
|1910 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1710 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2220 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2100 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|510 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|54 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|176 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7.7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|146 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|229 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|176 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1800
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|185 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R18
|Front Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Rear Rim Size
|7.5X18
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Xz16Acj2123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Small
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- Automatically Activated Hazard Lights
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 18 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Cruise Control
- Cloth Headlining
- Coat Hanger Hook/s
- Child Proof Rear Door Locks
- Cloth Trim
- Collision Warning - Full Auto Brake
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Dynamic Drive
- Driver Mode Selection
- Fog Lights - Front
- Hill Descent Control
- Headrests Rear
- Hill Start Assist
- Headlight Washer System
- Inlays
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Laminated Safety Glass
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- Rear Collision Warning
- Remote Engine Start System
- Roof Rails
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Traffic Sign Recognition
- Voice Recognition System
- Wireless Phone Charge
Optional Extras
- Four C-Chassis - $850
- Auxiliary Heater - $1,200
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $180
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor - $480
- Active Park Assist - $650
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels - $750
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels - $1,500
- Bending Lights - $800
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,500
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis - $750
- Convenience Pack - $990
- Comfort Seats Front - $750
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $300
- Electrically Heated Washer Nozzles - $100
- Glovebox Compartment - $30
- Heated Front Seats - $550
- Headlining Special - $350
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Keyless Entry & Start - $450
- Metallic Paint - $1,150
- Pearl Effect Paint - $1,150
- Power front seat Passenger - $380
- Surround Camera System - $990
- Smoke Pack - $80
- Sports pack - $4,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,200
- Premium Sound System - $1,200
- Sports Steering Wheel - $200
- Technology Pack - $3,000
- Tinted Windows - $700
Current Volvo Xc40 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$53,900
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$75,500
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,300
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$60,800
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,700
|Plus B4 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$54,990
|Recharge Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, FWD
|$76,990
|Recharge Twin Pure Electric 4D Wagon
|Electric, 1 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$85,990
|Ultimate B4 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$61,990
|Ultimate B4 Dark Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$62,990