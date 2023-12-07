Specifications for the 2018 Volvo Xc60 T5 Momentum (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2018 Volvo Xc60 T5 Momentum (AWD) 246 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic Geart
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1668 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1673 mm
|Ground Clearance
|216 mm
|Wheelbase
|2865 mm
|Height
|1658 mm
|Length
|4688 mm
|Width
|1902 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1857 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2470 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2400 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|613 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|60 L
|CO2 Emissions
|179 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.3 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|152 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|227 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|179 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|5500
|Torque RPM
|1500
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|187 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Rear Tyre
|255/45 R20
|Front Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Yv1Dz40Cch2123456
|Country Manufactured
|Sweden
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Climate Control - 2 Zone
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Active Park Assist
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Emergency Brake Lights - Flashing
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Warning
- Fog Lights - Front
- Front Spoiler
- Hill Descent Control
- Humidity Sensor
- Hill Start Assist
- High Mounted Rear Stop Light
- Engine Immobiliser
- LED Headlights
- Leather Gear Knob
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Navigation System
- Painted Grille
- Power front seats
- Power front seat Driver/memory
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Centre Armrest
- Rear Collision Warning
- Roof Rails
- Rear Step Bumper
- Rain Sensing Wipers & Light Sensor
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Rear Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Reminder for All Seats
- Surround Camera System
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Spare Wheel - Space Saver/Temporary
- Tyre Repair Kit
- Voice Recognition System
- Whiplash Protection System
- Warning Triangle
Optional Extras
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s - $160
- Four C-Chassis - $2,490
- Climate Control - 4 Zone - $950
- Ambient Interior Lighting - $300
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft - $950
- Cruise Control Intelligent/Active - $2,500
- Chassis Control - Sports Chassis - $850
- Electrically Heated Windscreen - $300
- Glovebox Compartment - $50
- Heated Front Seats - $500
- Headlining Special - $500
- Heated Rear Seats - $350
- Heated Steering Wheel - $350
- Head Up Display - $1,900
- Inlays - $800
- Laminated Safety Glass - $750
- Lifestyle Pack - $2,500
- Leather Upholstery Special - $800
- Metallic Paint - $1,900
- Massage Seats Front - $1,010
- Nappa Leather - $2,950
- Portable Ash Tray - $50
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - $250
- Power Folding Headrest - Rear - $300
- Park Heating Remote Control - $2,000
- Sports pack - $6,500
- Panoramic Sunroof - $2,950
- Premium Sound System - $4,500
- Sports Steering Wheel - $150
- Subwoofer - $500
- Tinted Windows - $650
Current Volvo Xc60 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$72,100
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$99,400
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$90,700
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$79,000
|Plus B5 Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$73,990
|Recharge Ultimate T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,990
|Recharge Plus T8 Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$92,990
|Ultimate B5 Bright Mhev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$80,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$103,990
|T8 Black Edition Phev 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Hybrid, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$101,400