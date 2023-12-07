WhichCar
2018 Volvo Xc90 T6 Inscription (AWD) 256 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon

2018 Volvo Xc90 T6 Inscription (AWD) 256 My18 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain AWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 7
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic Geart
Vehicle Segment SUV Large

Specifications for the 2018 Volvo Xc90 T6 Inscription (AWD). Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1667 mm
Ground Clearance 238 mm
Wheelbase 2984 mm
Height 1776 mm
Length 4950 mm
Width 2008 mm
Kerb Weight 1965 kg
Gross Vehicle Weight 2750 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 2400 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 750 kg
Total Vehicle Payload 785 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 71 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 199 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 8.5 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 171 g/km
CO2 Urban 248 g/km
CO2 Combined 199 g/km

Engine
Engine S/C & T/C Mpfi
Power RPM 5700
Torque RPM 2200
Maxiumum Torque 400 Nm
Makimum Power 235 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 275/45 R20
Rear Tyre 275/45 R20
Front Rim Size 9X20
Rear Rim Size 9X20

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 15000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Centre A-Pillar
VIN Number Yv1Lfa4Acg1000011
Vehicle Segment SUV Large
Country Manufactured Sweden

