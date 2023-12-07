Specifications for the 2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Competizione Limited Edition. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Alfa Romeo 4C Competizione Limited Edition Series 1 1.7L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|2
|Transmission
|6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1639 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1596 mm
|Ground Clearance
|102 mm
|Wheelbase
|2380 mm
|Height
|1184 mm
|Length
|3990 mm
|Width
|1868 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1025 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|40 L
|CO2 Emissions
|157 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|6.8 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|115 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|228 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|157 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2200
|Maxiumum Torque
|350 Nm
|Makimum Power
|177 kW
|Front Tyre
|205/40 R18
|Rear Tyre
|235/35 R19
|Front Rim Size
|7X18
|Rear Rim Size
|8.5X19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Double Wishbone, Gas Damper
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|17000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Rear Door Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zar9600000M123456
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Anti-lock Braking
- Air Conditioning
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-LED Headlights
- Bi Modal Exhaust
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Carbon Fibre Door Mirrors
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Highlights
- Carbon Fibre Fixed Rear Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Roof
- Cup Holders - Front Seats
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Contrast Stitching
- Digital Amplifier
- Dashboard Inserts
- Electronic Stability Program
- Front Bumper Special
- Hill Holder
- Engine Immobiliser
- Launch Mode Control
- Leather Sports Steering Wheel
- Leather Trim
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Matte Paint
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Personalised Floor Mats
- Power Mirrors
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Red Brake Calipers
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear Seat Entertainment System
- Red Stitching on Seats
- Special Identifying Badging
- Sound System with 4 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Subwoofer
- Sports Suspension
- Traction Control System
- Twin Exhaust
- Titanium Exhaust
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special - $2,000
- Black Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Bi-Colour Pack - $3,000
- Exclusive Paint - $1,000
- Leather Trim Special - $2,000
- Metallic Paint - $2,000
- Painted Brake Calipers - $1,000
- Racing Pack 1 - $10,000
- Tri-Coat Paint - $3,000