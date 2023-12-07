WhichCar
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Diesel 952 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Diesel 952 2.1L Diesel 4D Sedan details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Diesel
Seats 5
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Medium

Specifications for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Super Diesel. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1625 mm
Ground Clearance 100 mm
Wheelbase 2820 mm
Height 1436 mm
Length 4643 mm
Width 1860 mm
Kerb Weight 1410 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1600 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 745 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 52 L
Fuel Diesel
CO2 Emissions 109 g/km
Fuel Type Diesel
Fuel Economy City 4.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 92 g/km
CO2 Urban 138 g/km
CO2 Combined 109 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Cdi
Power RPM 3750
Torque RPM 1750
Maxiumum Torque 450 Nm
Makimum Power 132 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/45 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 8Jx18
Rear Rim Size 9Jx18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Double Wishbone, Independent
Rear Suspension Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Eng Scuttle
Compliance Location Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
VIN Number Zareae?N??7123456
Vehicle Segment Medium
Country Manufactured Italy

Current Alfa Romeo Giulia pricing and specs

Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $67,200
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $160,000
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $147,600
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $73,400
Ti 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $69,950
Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $166,700
Quadrifoglio 4D Sedan 2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $153,700
Veloce 4D Sedan 2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $76,450