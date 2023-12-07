WhichCar
2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Tct Series 2 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Tct Series 2 1.7L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
ANCAP Safety Rating 5
Drivetrain FWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 5
Transmission 6 Speed Auto Dual Clutc
Vehicle Segment Small

Specifications for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulietta Veloce Tct. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1554 mm
Tracking Rear 1554 mm
Ground Clearance 113 mm
Wheelbase 2634 mm
Height 1465 mm
Length 4351 mm
Width 1798 mm
Kerb Weight 1269 kg

Towing
Braked Towing Capacity 1300 kg
Unbraked Towing Capacity 500 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 60 L
Fuel Petrol
CO2 Emissions 157 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 6.8 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 121 g/km
CO2 Urban 219 g/km
CO2 Combined 157 g/km

Engine
Engine Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 5750
Torque RPM 1900
Maxiumum Torque 340 Nm
Makimum Power 177 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 225/40 R18
Rear Tyre 225/40 R18
Front Rim Size 7.5X18
Rear Rim Size 7.5X18

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc
Front Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Macpherson Strut
Rear Suspension Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Gas Damper, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 20000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty 150 km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side Front Door
VIN Number Zar94000012345678
Vehicle Segment Small
Country Manufactured Italy