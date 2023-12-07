Specifications for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 949. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Alfa Romeo Stelvio 949 2.0L Petrol 4D Wagon
|ANCAP Safety Rating
|5
|Drivetrain
|AWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|5
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Tracking Front
|1613 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1653 mm
|Ground Clearance
|190 mm
|Wheelbase
|2818 mm
|Height
|1648 mm
|Length
|4687 mm
|Width
|1903 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1660 kg
|Braked Towing Capacity
|2000 kg
|Unbraked Towing Capacity
|750 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|64 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|161 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|7 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|137 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|205 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|161 g/km
|Engine
|Turbo Mpfi
|Power RPM
|4500
|Torque RPM
|1750
|Maxiumum Torque
|330 Nm
|Makimum Power
|148 kW
|Front Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Rear Tyre
|235/55 R19
|Front Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Rear Rim Size
|8Jx19
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Multi-Link System
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|15000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|150 km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Eng Scuttle
|Compliance Location
|Rh Side Lower B-Pillar
|VIN Number
|Zarfah?N??7123456
|Vehicle Segment
|SUV Medium
|Country Manufactured
|Italy
Standard Features
- Additional 12 Volt Socket/s
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Autonomous Emergency Braking
- Air Quality Sensor
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- AUX/USB Input Socket
- 19 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Blind Spot Monitoring
- Curtain Airbags
- Cruise Control
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System
- Chrome Surround - Exterior Side Windows
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Driver Mode Selection
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Exterior Mirrors - Auto Dimming
- Forward Collision Warning
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear
- Headlights - Auto On/Off Function
- Hill Descent Control
- Headlight Washer System
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Entry
- Lights on Exterior Door Handles
- Lane Departure Warning
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Display
- Parking Distance Control Rear
- Parking Distance Control Front
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power Front Seat Driver 6 Way
- Power Lumbar Support Front Seats
- Power Mirrors With Folding
- Power Front Seat Passenger 6 Way
- Power Steering
- Power Tailgate
- Rear Air Vents
- Roof Rails - Aluminium Finish
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags
- Split Fold Rear Seat
- Sound System with 8 Speakers
- Start/Stop Button
- Sunvisors with Vanity Mirrors & Illumination
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Tyre Repair Kit
Optional Extras
- Veloce Pack - $5,000
Current Alfa Romeo Stelvio pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$170,800
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$76,000
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$82,300
|Quadrifoglio 100 Anniversario 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$175,200
|Ti 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$77,950
|Veloce 4D Wagon
|2.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$84,450
|Quadrifoglio 4D Wagon
|2.9L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, AWD
|$162,700