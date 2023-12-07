Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Db11 My19.5. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Aston Martin Db11 My19.5 4.0L Petrol 2D Coupe
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Auto Steptronic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1665 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1645 mm
|Ground Clearance
|112 mm
|Wheelbase
|2805 mm
|Height
|1290 mm
|Length
|4750 mm
|Width
|1950 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1760 kg
|Gross Vehicle Weight
|2180 kg
|Total Vehicle Payload
|420 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|79 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|265 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|9.9 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|182 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|312 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|265 g/km
|Engine
|Twin Turbo Dir F/Inj
|Power RPM
|6000
|Torque RPM
|2000
|Maxiumum Torque
|675 Nm
|Makimum Power
|375 kW
|Front Tyre
|255/40 R20
|Rear Tyre
|295/35 R20
|Front Rim Size
|9Jx20
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx20
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
|Rear Suspension
|Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Pass Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Pass Side On Front Door Sill
|VIN Number
|Scfrlfcw3Kgm12345
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Airbag - Knee Driver
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Doors
- Alarm with Interior Movement Sensor
- Acoustic Laminated Windscreen
- Automatic Proximity Locking/Unlocking
- Adjustable Speed Limiter
- Automatic Stop/Start
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 20 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Body Coloured Exterior Mirrors
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio
- Digital Instrument Cluster
- Driver Mode Selection
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Damper Control
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electric Power Steering
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Centre Armrest
- Front Grille - Metallic Finish
- Head Airbags - 2nd Row Seats (side)
- Head Airbags - Front Seats (side)
- Heated Front Seats
- Engine Immobiliser
- Keyless Start
- Leather Console
- Leather Dashboard
- LED Headlights
- Launch Mode Control
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Metallic Finish Interior Inserts
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- Power Adjustable Steering Column
- Push Button Start
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Power Mirrors With Heated & Folding
- Power Mirrors With Memory
- Power Windows
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Diffuser
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Surround Camera System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Suedecloth Headlining
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Guards - Front
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Optional Extras
- Active Heated/Ventilated Front Seats - $2,776
- Alcantara Headlining - $2,776
- Alloy Wheels Special 20 Inch - $11,107
- Black Exterior Mirrors - $827
- Black Painted Roof - $2,776
- Blind Spot Monitoring - $1,388
- Contemporary & Leather Pack - $21,083
- Carbon Fibre Door Handles - $3,612
- Carpet Floor Covering - Contemporary - $2,776
- Carbon Fibre Pack - $28,103
- Carbon Fibre Premium Exterior Badging - $4,626
- Carbon Fibre Pack - Premium - $13,884
- Contemporary Pack - $8,330
- Comfort Pack - $5,454
- Contrast Stitching - $1,105
- Coloured Seat Belts - $1,105
- Child Seat - ISOFIX Anchorage System - $544
- Dark Exterior Pack - $5,553
- Door Sill Finishers - Embossed/Personalised - $1,388
- Embossed Headrests - $827
- Exterior Pack - Gloss Black - $3,612
- Exterior Pack - Black - $12,644
- Exterior Pack - Black - Premium - $17,423
- Exclusive Paint - $19,677
- First Aid Kit - $266
- Floor Mats - Front & Rear - $544
- Home Link - $827
- Headlining Special - $2,776
- Heated Steering Wheel - $1,388
- Interior Jewellery Pack - $2,776
- Interior Trim Special - $11,107
- Leather Colour Option - Contemporary - $3,361
- Leather Colour Option - Defined - $4,626
- Leather Colour Option - Exclusive - $18,764
- Leather Colour Option - Special - $11,107
- Leather Colour Option Silver/Metallics - $9,718
- Leather Headlining - $2,776
- Leather Headlining - Premium - $4,626
- Leather Interior Two-Tone - $1,388
- Luxury Pack - $13,884
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $1,388
- Leather Trim Special - $1,324
- Metallic Paint - $3,362
- Painted Brake Calipers - $2,776
- Premium Finish Interior Highlights - $4,626
- Premium Mats - $1,388
- Premium Paint - $9,719
- Prestige Paint - $11,107
- Power Seat Bolster Adjustment - $1,388
- Satin Paint Special - $30,929
- Signature Sound System - $4,626
- Self Parking - $1,388
- Premium Sound System - $15,272
- Tail Lights - Special - $1,388
- Touch Pad - $1,388
- Technology Pack - $7,061
- Technology Plus Pack - $16,660
- Ventilated Front & Rear Seats - $2,648
- Vehicle Tracker - $1,932
Current Aston Martin Db11 pricing and specs
|Series
|Specs
|Price
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$382,495
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$437,400
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$406,495
|My21 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$419,900
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Launch Edition 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$415,500
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$450,100
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|$441,700
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|My23 2D Coupe
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$427,600
|Amr 2D Coupe
|5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD
|$436,600
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A
|Volante 2D Convertible
|4.0L, Petrol, 8 Speed Auto Steptronic, RWD
|N/A