2019 Aston Martin Dbs Superleggera Volante My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible

2019 Aston Martin Dbs Superleggera Volante My20 5.2L Petrol 2D Convertible details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Dbs Superleggera Volante. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1665 mm
Tracking Rear 1645 mm
Ground Clearance 105 mm
Wheelbase 2805 mm
Height 1295 mm
Length 4715 mm
Width 1970 mm
Kerb Weight 1900 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 78 L
CO2 Emissions 302 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.3 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 225 g/km
CO2 Urban 437 g/km
CO2 Combined 302 g/km

Engine
Engine Twin Turbo Mpfi
Power RPM 6500
Torque RPM 1800
Maxiumum Torque 900 Nm
Makimum Power 533 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 265/35 Zr21
Rear Tyre 305/30 Zr21
Front Rim Size 9.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 11.5Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Independent Double Wishbone
Rear Suspension Adaptive Damping System, Anti Roll Bar, Coil Spring, Multi-Link System

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Pass Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Pass Side On Front Door Sill
VIN Number Scfrlhcv1Lgt12345
Country Manufactured England

Current Aston Martin Dbs pricing and specs

Superleggera 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $536,900
Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible 5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $570,200
Superleggera 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
Superleggera Volante 2D Convertible 5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD N/A
Superleggera 2D Coupe 5.2L, Petrol, 8 Speed Automatic, RWD $589,100