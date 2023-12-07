Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Rapide Amr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.
2019 Aston Martin Rapide Amr My19 5.9L Petrol 5D Hatchback
|Drivetrain
|RWD
|Fuel
|Petrol
|Seats
|4
|Transmission
|8 Speed Automatic
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Tracking Front
|1590 mm
|Tracking Rear
|1615 mm
|Ground Clearance
|103 mm
|Wheelbase
|2990 mm
|Height
|1350 mm
|Length
|4985 mm
|Width
|1930 mm
|Kerb Weight
|1990 kg
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|90 L
|Fuel
|Petrol
|CO2 Emissions
|305 g/km
|Fuel Type
|Premium Unleaded Petrol
|Fuel Economy City
|13.2 L/100km
|Air Pollution Standard
|Euro 6
|CO2 Extra
|220 g/km
|CO2 Urban
|450 g/km
|CO2 Combined
|305 g/km
|Engine
|Multi Point F/Inj
|Power RPM
|7000
|Torque RPM
|5500
|Maxiumum Torque
|630 Nm
|Makimum Power
|433 kW
|Front Tyre
|245/35 Zr21
|Rear Tyre
|295/30 Zr21
|Front Rim Size
|8.5Jx21
|Rear Rim Size
|11Jx21
|Front Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Rear Brakes
|Disc - Ventilated
|Front Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Rear Suspension
|Coil Spring, Independent
|Service Interval Months
|12 months
|Service Interval
|16000 km
|Warranty Period
|36
|KMs During Warranty
|Unlimited km
|VIN Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|Compliance Location
|Driver Side Front Floor
|VIN Number
|Scfhldhz8Kgf01236
|Vehicle Segment
|Sports
|Country Manufactured
|England
Standard Features
- 12 Volt Power Outlet
- Dual Front Airbags Package
- Anti-lock Braking
- Auto Climate Control with Dual Temp Zones
- Apple Car Play
- Ambient Interior Lighting
- Alarm System/Remote Anti Theft
- Aluminium Doors
- Aluminium Roof Panel
- Adjustable Steering Wheel - Tilt & Telescopic
- Android Auto
- Auxiliary Input Socket
- 21 Inch Alloy Wheels
- Brake Assist
- Body Coloured Bumpers
- Body Coloured Exterior Door Handles
- Bi-Xenon Headlights
- Bluetooth Connectivity
- Cruise Control
- Ceramic Composite Brakes
- Centre Console Rear
- Centre Console Storage
- Chrome Exhaust Tip/s
- Carbon Fibre Bonnet
- Carbon Fibre Front Spoiler
- Carbon Fibre Interior Inserts
- Cup Holders - Front & Rear
- Central Locking Remote Control
- Digital Audio Broadcast Radio Plus
- Decal Pack
- Daytime Running Lights - LED
- Dusk Sensing Headlights
- Electronic Brake Force Distribution
- Electronic Damper Control
- Embossed Seats
- Electric Parking Brake
- Electronic Stability Control
- Front Grille Special
- Hard Disk Drive (Built-in)
- Heated Front Seats
- Headlining Special
- Engine Immobiliser
- Intermittent Wipers - Variable
- Lowered Suspension
- Limited Slip Differential
- Leather Upholstery
- Multi-function Control Screen
- Multi-function Steering Wheel
- MP3 Compatible Audio/CD Player
- Map/Reading Lights - Front
- Painted Brake Calipers
- Painted Alloy Wheels
- Parking Distance Control Front & Rear
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel
- Power front seats with memory
- Pwr Mirror Dimming, Fold, Heated & Memory
- Performance / Sports Tyres
- Power Windows
- Quad Exhaust
- Remote Boot/Hatch Release
- Rear Lights - LED
- Rain Sensing Wipers
- Reversing Camera
- Side Airbags - Front Seats side
- Satellite Navigation
- Seatbelts - Load Limiters Front Seats
- Seatbelts - Lap/Sash for All Seats
- Seatbelts - Pre-tensioners Front Seats
- Storage Compartment - Centre Floor Console
- Smartphone Pack
- Sports Pedals
- Sport Seats
- Sound System with 15 Speakers
- Premium Sound System
- Speed Sensitive Power Steering
- Sports Steering Wheel - Leather
- Stainless Steel Exhaust System
- Trip Computer
- Traction Control System
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring Display
- Tyre Pressure Monitoring System
- Torque Transfer Control
- USB Input Socket
- Vented Bonnet
- Vented Guards - Front
Optional Extras
- Alloy Wheels Special 21 Inch - $5,555
- Black Brake Calipers - $2,775
- CD with 6 CD Stacker - $2,775
- Chrome Exterior Door Handles - $4,625
- Carbon Fibre Exterior Pack - $11,105
- Carbon Fibre Premium Exterior Badging - $3,615
- Collection Pack - $22,490
- First Aid Kit - $265
- Grab Handles Special - $825
- Glass Ornament - $1,390
- Graphics Pack - $5,555
- Interior Accents Pack - $5,555
- Key Ignition Spare - $1,390
- Leather Pack Premium - $8,330
- Leather Steering Wheel Special - $2,775
- Metallic Paint
- Paint Colour Special
- Paddle Shifters on Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre - $5,555
- Rear Privacy Glass - $1,390
- Rear View Mirror - Auto Dimming - $519
- Split Fold Rear Seat - $2,775
- Signature Pack - $29,420
- Silhouette Pack - $11,105
- Volumetric Alarm Upgrade - $825
- Vehicle Tracker - $4,625