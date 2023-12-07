WhichCar
2019 Aston Martin Rapide Amr My19 5.9L Petrol 5D Hatchback

2019 Aston Martin Rapide Amr My19 5.9L Petrol 5D Hatchback details
Drivetrain RWD
Fuel Petrol
Seats 4
Transmission 8 Speed Automatic
Vehicle Segment Sports

Specifications for the 2019 Aston Martin Rapide Amr. Details include engine, fuel usage, interior features, safety and more.

Dimensions and weights
Tracking Front 1590 mm
Tracking Rear 1615 mm
Ground Clearance 103 mm
Wheelbase 2990 mm
Height 1350 mm
Length 4985 mm
Width 1930 mm
Kerb Weight 1990 kg

Fuel and Emissions
Fuel Tank Capacity 90 L
CO2 Emissions 305 g/km
Fuel Type Premium Unleaded Petrol
Fuel Economy City 13.2 L/100km
Air Pollution Standard Euro 6
CO2 Extra 220 g/km
CO2 Urban 450 g/km
CO2 Combined 305 g/km

Engine
Engine Multi Point F/Inj
Power RPM 7000
Torque RPM 5500
Maxiumum Torque 630 Nm
Makimum Power 433 kW

Tyres and Rims
Front Tyre 245/35 Zr21
Rear Tyre 295/30 Zr21
Front Rim Size 8.5Jx21
Rear Rim Size 11Jx21

Brakes and Suspension
Front Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Rear Brakes Disc - Ventilated
Front Suspension Coil Spring, Independent
Rear Suspension Coil Spring, Independent

Warranty and Service
Service Interval Months 12 months
Service Interval 16000 km
Warranty Period 36
KMs During Warranty Unlimited km

Miscellaneous
VIN Location Driver Side Front Floor
Compliance Location Driver Side Front Floor
VIN Number Scfhldhz8Kgf01236
Vehicle Segment Sports
Country Manufactured England